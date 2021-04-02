US slashes anti-dumping tax for RO aluminum producer Alro from 84% to 37%
Apr 2, 2021
The United States Department of Commerce (DoC) announced its final decision on the anti-dumping tariffs for aluminum sheets imported from 18 countries, including Romania. The DoC revised its original position and reduced the tariff for the Romanian producer Alro from 83.94% to 37.26% of the (...)
