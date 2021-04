Romania's medical laboratory tests market to rise by 20% this year

Romania's medical laboratory tests market to rise by 20% this year. The market for clinical laboratory tests hit a record of RON 2.5 billion (over EUR 500 million) in 2020 and may increase by 20% to RON 3 bln this year, according to estimates of the market research firm Frames. The testing for coronavirus accounted for the biggest slice of the market. From (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]