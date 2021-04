New car sales in Romania rise by 18% in March - on low base

New car sales in Romania rise by 18% in March - on low base. The number of new cars registered in Romania rose by 18% year-on-year to 7,861 units - a major improvement compared to the same month of last year. However, the car sales in March 2020 plunged amid the lockdown, which largely explains the strong annual increase in the third month of 2021.