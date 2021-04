OTP Bank injects EUR 50 mln into Romanian subsidiary

OTP Bank injects EUR 50 mln into Romanian subsidiary. OTP Bank Romania, the local subsidiary of the Hungarian financial group OTP, announced that it increased its share capital by RON 250 million (EUR 50 mln), in line with the bank's organic development strategy. The capital injection accounts for a 13.6% increase in the bank's capital. "The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]