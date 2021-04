Romania's Nuclearelectrica sells EUR 78 mln of electricity to Engie

Romania's Nuclearelectrica sells EUR 78 mln of electricity to Engie. Romanian state-controlled nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica (SNN) concluded a contract worth RON 383 million (EUR 78 mln) with gas and electricity supplier Engie Romania. The contract covers energy sales between April 1-30, according to a statement sent to investors. The contract's value (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]