Vivre Deco to Sell Up to EUR7M of Bonds by Dutch Auction. Online furniture and home decor retailer Vivre Deco will be conducting a private placement of bonds early in April, and have the bonds listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange a few weeks from the end of the offering. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]