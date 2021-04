Croissant Maker Derpan Galati Seeks 30% Growth in Revenue in 2021

Croissant Maker Derpan Galati Seeks 30% Growth in Revenue in 2021. Croissant maker Derpan (Galati County) ended 2020 with some RON42 million revenue, flat on 2019, slightly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]