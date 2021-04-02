Romania's Weightlifting Federation's Padure, elected to European Weightlifting Federation's EB

Romania's Weightlifting Federation's Padure, elected to European Weightlifting Federation's EB. Secretary General of the Romanian Weightlifting Federation (FRH) Alexandru Padure was elected to the Executive Board of the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF) at a poll that took place on Thursday at EWF's congress convention in Moscow. Padure told AGERPRES on Friday that Romania will have another representative on EWF as Georgeta Ion was re-elected to the EWF Technical Committee. "I am very happy for this success. It is very good for us as a federation and for Romania in general that we have managed to obtain, with a significant number of votes, the positions of members on the Executive Committee of the EWF and on the EWF Technical Committee. Romania is a country with an important history in weightlifting, we are active internationally, we have held in the country, highly appreciated continental and world competitions and that certainly mattered," said the FRH official. "I am convinced that we can contribute to the development of this sport from all points of view. Congratulations to international referee Georgeta Ion on being re-elected to the Technical Committee, a position she was first elected to in 2016. We thank everyone for their support and wish success to their elected colleagues," added Padure. The first meeting of the new Executive Board of the European Weightlifting Federation will take place today in Moscow. Romania is also represented at the International Weightlifting Federation by HRF Chairman Nicu Vlad, who is a vice president of the IWF and member on the Executive Board. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Ţone, editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]