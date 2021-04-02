Foreign tourists visiting Romania in February 2021, down 61pct; Romanians' departures abroad fall by 59pct

International tourist arrivals in Romania registered at the border points decreased by 61% in February 2021, y-o-y, to 289,400, and the departures abroad of Romanian tourists fell by 59% to 544,500, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Friday. Arrivals at the tourist accommodation establishments in Romania declined in February 2021 from February 2020 by 31.2%, and overnight stays decreased by 32.9%. February 2021 arrivals at the tourist accommodation establishments in Romania amounted to 498,300 people. As much as 95.9% of the total number of February 2021 arrivals at the tourist accommodation establishments in Romania was made of Romanian tourists while international tourists represented 4.1% of it. Regarding the arrivals of international tourists at the tourist accommodation establishments in Romania, the largest share was held by those from Europe (82.8% of the total international tourists), and 71.0% of them were from countries of the European Union. February 2021 overnight stays at the tourist accommodation establishments in Romania amounted to 942,700. Romanian tourists made up 95.0% of the total number of overnight stays, and international tourists 5.0%. The largest share was held by those from Europe (83.8% of the total international tourists), and 72.3% of them were from European Union countries. The average length of stay in February 2021 was 1.9 days for Romanian tourists and 2.3 days for international tourists. Occupancy of tourist accommodation in February 2021 was 19.8% overall, down 4.6 percentage points from February 2020. Higher February 2021 occupancy rates were recorded by hotels (23.1%), inns (20.6%), tourist villas (20.1%), tourist chalets (18.9%), bungalows (18.6% ), boarding houses (16.2%), agri-tourism boarding houses (14.5%), hostels (13.0%) and motels (11.2%).