 
Romaniapress.com

April 2, 2021

Foreign tourists visiting Romania in February 2021, down 61pct; Romanians' departures abroad fall by 59pct
Apr 2, 2021

Foreign tourists visiting Romania in February 2021, down 61pct; Romanians' departures abroad fall by 59pct.

International tourist arrivals in Romania registered at the border points decreased by 61% in February 2021, y-o-y, to 289,400, and the departures abroad of Romanian tourists fell by 59% to 544,500, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Friday. Arrivals at the tourist accommodation establishments in Romania declined in February 2021 from February 2020 by 31.2%, and overnight stays decreased by 32.9%. February 2021 arrivals at the tourist accommodation establishments in Romania amounted to 498,300 people. As much as 95.9% of the total number of February 2021 arrivals at the tourist accommodation establishments in Romania was made of Romanian tourists while international tourists represented 4.1% of it. Regarding the arrivals of international tourists at the tourist accommodation establishments in Romania, the largest share was held by those from Europe (82.8% of the total international tourists), and 71.0% of them were from countries of the European Union. February 2021 overnight stays at the tourist accommodation establishments in Romania amounted to 942,700. Romanian tourists made up 95.0% of the total number of overnight stays, and international tourists 5.0%. The largest share was held by those from Europe (83.8% of the total international tourists), and 72.3% of them were from European Union countries. The average length of stay in February 2021 was 1.9 days for Romanian tourists and 2.3 days for international tourists. Occupancy of tourist accommodation in February 2021 was 19.8% overall, down 4.6 percentage points from February 2020. Higher February 2021 occupancy rates were recorded by hotels (23.1%), inns (20.6%), tourist villas (20.1%), tourist chalets (18.9%), bungalows (18.6% ), boarding houses (16.2%), agri-tourism boarding houses (14.5%), hostels (13.0%) and motels (11.2%). AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest: Against all weariness and fear, Easter is a reminder that death cannot defeat life In his Urbi et Orbi message delivered on Easter Day 2020, in the midst of a pandemic and with a Resurrection celebrated in churches without believers, Pope Francis said: "Today, the proclamation of the Church resounds throughout the world: "Jesus Christ is risen! - Truly He is (...)

NGO fined 10,000 lei after rescuing two abandoned bear cubs The "Prietenii Berzelor" ("Friends of Storks") Association was fined by the Sibiu Environmental Guard with a fine of 10,000 lei, after the association's volunteers rescued two bear cubs, abandoned near Biertan commune, which are currently at the sanctuary in Zarnesti, in (...)

Blue Air operates its first commercial flight with new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft The new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft of the Blue Air company will operate on Friday evening the first passenger flight on the route Bucharest Otopeni - Lisbon, informs the company. "Blue Air marks a double first, its new aircraft being the first Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to operate commercial (...)

SIIJ hasn't met deadline set by High Court for solving Kovesi case The Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) did not meet the deadline set by the Supreme Court, respectively April 1, for solving the case in which former chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi is being investigated for abuse of office, (...)

BRK Financial Group Becomes Market Maker for Impact Bonds BRK Financial Group becomes the first Issuer’s Market Maker for bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and will provide market making services starting April 6 for the EUR6.6 million bond issue listed by real estate developer.

"Regina Maria" frigate finishes new NATO mission The "Regina Maria" frigate docked in the Constanta military port, thus concluding its participation in the Permanent Naval Group of North-Atlantic Alliance SNMG-2 (Standing NATO Maritime Group 2), in the international waters of the Black Sea, according to a press release sent by the (...)

E.ON Energie To Deliver EUR13M Worth of Turnkey Solar Power Stations Over 140 companies and institutions in Bucharest and 24 counties have signed contracts with E.ON Energie for the turnkey delivery of solar power stations worth a total of EUR13 million.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |