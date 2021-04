Belgian Investor Mitiska Reim Group Gets EUR123M Loan From Erste To Refinance Its Romanian Portfolio

Belgian investor Mitiska Reim Group, specialized in developing shopping centers, has obtained a loan of EUR123 million to refinance its entire portfolio in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]