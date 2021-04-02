Mazars & Mergermarket report: Undeterred by COVID-19, dealmaking in the CEE region remained remarkably steady

Mazars & Mergermarket report: Undeterred by COVID-19, dealmaking in the CEE region remained remarkably steady. The disruption caused by COVID-19 to CEE's M&A market was short-lived as dealmaking returned to the fore in the second half of the year, according to a new report published by Mazars in association with Mergermarket. The report, Investing in CEE: Inbound M&A Report 2020/2021, offers an (...)