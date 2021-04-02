Nooka Space, the network of smart and flexible proximity offices, to launch in Romania

Nooka Space, the network of smart and flexible proximity offices, to launch in Romania. Nooka Space is the world’s first network of individual smart proximity offices, fully equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and WiFi, which can be rented through a subscription. Nooka Space comes as an answer to the global context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and addresses both the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]