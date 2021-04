Eastern Romania: Uber arrives in Galati

Eastern Romania: Uber arrives in Galati. Ride-hailing service Uber is also available in the city of Galati, eastern Romania, starting April 1. Galati is the second city in the Moldova region where Uber is extending (after Iasi in 2019) and the eighth city in Romania where the service is available. In Galati, Uber launched its most (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]