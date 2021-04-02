Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, fined 1,500 RON after being caught without a mask in Parliament

The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, was fined by the Bucharest Police with the sum of 1,500 RON for not wearing a protective mask, according to the current legislation. "The General Police of Bucharest Municipality informs you that, for not respecting the provisions of Law nr. 55/2020 regarding some measures for preventing and combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a member of Government was sanctioned, with the sum of 1,500 RON, for not wearing a protective mask," the Bucharest Police informs. Vlad Voiculescu was photographed on Monday without a protective mask, in the halls of Parliament. Later, the Minister of Health specified that he was in a video conference and took off his mask in order to communicate and to drink water. He declared on Wednesday that he "asked to be fined" and apologized again for not wearing a mask in public space.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]