Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 5,808; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 41,000. As many as 5,808 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 41,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 964,726 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 862,137 were declared cured. To date, 6,773,863 RT-PCR tests and 626,221 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 29,258 RT-PCR tests were performed (18,430 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,471 on request) and 12,312 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,072 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]