 
Romaniapress.com

April 2, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 5,808; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 41,000
Apr 2, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 5,808; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 41,000.

As many as 5,808 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 41,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 964,726 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 862,137 were declared cured. To date, 6,773,863 RT-PCR tests and 626,221 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 29,258 RT-PCR tests were performed (18,430 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 11,471 on request) and 12,312 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,072 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest: Against all weariness and fear, Easter is a reminder that death cannot defeat life In his Urbi et Orbi message delivered on Easter Day 2020, in the midst of a pandemic and with a Resurrection celebrated in churches without believers, Pope Francis said: "Today, the proclamation of the Church resounds throughout the world: "Jesus Christ is risen! - Truly He is (...)

NGO fined 10,000 lei after rescuing two abandoned bear cubs The "Prietenii Berzelor" ("Friends of Storks") Association was fined by the Sibiu Environmental Guard with a fine of 10,000 lei, after the association's volunteers rescued two bear cubs, abandoned near Biertan commune, which are currently at the sanctuary in Zarnesti, in (...)

Blue Air operates its first commercial flight with new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft The new Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft of the Blue Air company will operate on Friday evening the first passenger flight on the route Bucharest Otopeni - Lisbon, informs the company. "Blue Air marks a double first, its new aircraft being the first Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft to operate commercial (...)

SIIJ hasn't met deadline set by High Court for solving Kovesi case The Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) did not meet the deadline set by the Supreme Court, respectively April 1, for solving the case in which former chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi is being investigated for abuse of office, (...)

BRK Financial Group Becomes Market Maker for Impact Bonds BRK Financial Group becomes the first Issuer’s Market Maker for bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and will provide market making services starting April 6 for the EUR6.6 million bond issue listed by real estate developer.

"Regina Maria" frigate finishes new NATO mission The "Regina Maria" frigate docked in the Constanta military port, thus concluding its participation in the Permanent Naval Group of North-Atlantic Alliance SNMG-2 (Standing NATO Maritime Group 2), in the international waters of the Black Sea, according to a press release sent by the (...)

E.ON Energie To Deliver EUR13M Worth of Turnkey Solar Power Stations Over 140 companies and institutions in Bucharest and 24 counties have signed contracts with E.ON Energie for the turnkey delivery of solar power stations worth a total of EUR13 million.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |