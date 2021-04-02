Vaccination update: Fifteen new COVID-19 immunisation sites to open on April 5 in Romania

Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that on April 5, 15 new COVID-19 vaccination sites will open in Romania. "On April 5, 15 new vaccination sites will open, inside which one office will be devoted to the military and three to civilians," Ciuca told TVR 1 national broadcaster. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]