World Record Academy: Romanian schoolchildren set record for largest workout flashmob

World Record Academy: Romanian schoolchildren set record for largest workout flashmob. About 1,700 schoolchildren in Romania participated in a flashmob dedicated to sports and workout in May 2018, setting the world record for the “Largest workout flashmob,” the World Record Academy announced. The event was held in the city of Focsani, in the Moldova region. The flashmob took place (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]