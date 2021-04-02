 
SIIJ hasn't met deadline set by High Court for solving Kovesi case
SIIJ hasn't met deadline set by High Court for solving Kovesi case.

The Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) did not meet the deadline set by the Supreme Court, respectively April 1, for solving the case in which former chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi is being investigated for abuse of office, bribery and false testimony over the extradition to Romania of former director of the bankrupt National Investment Fund (FNI) Nicolae Popa. On January 27, a judge with the High Court granted SIIJ prosecutor Adina Florea investigating this case the deadline of April 1 to complete the investigation, with two options, either send Kovesi to court or remove her from under criminal investigation and file the case. In response to AGERPRES' request, the Special Section conveyed on Friday, through the Press Office of the General Prosecutor's Office, that "no solution had been adopted in Laura Kovesi's case". In practice, the Special Section did not enforce a final decision of the Supreme Court. Recently, the Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) notified the Judicial Inspection so that investigations be conducted into how Adina Florea ordered judicial control in the case of Laura Kovesi. Adina Florea was proposed by former Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader as head of the DNA, in lieu of Laura Kovesi, removed from office. However, President Klaus Iohannis rejected the appointment of Adina Florea at the head of the DNA, and she applied for a position in the Special Section.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

