"Regina Maria" frigate finishes new NATO mission. The "Regina Maria" frigate docked in the Constanta military port, thus concluding its participation in the Permanent Naval Group of North-Atlantic Alliance SNMG-2 (Standing NATO Maritime Group 2), in the international waters of the Black Sea, according to a press release sent by the Naval Joint Chiefs of Staff (SMFN). The frigate, with a Puma Naval helicopter and a detachment of combat divers aboard, executed, during the period of March 11 - April 1, naval, air and anti-submarine surveillance missions, exercises for maritime interdiction and medical evacuation, along with four other NATO combat ships from Bulgaria, Greece, Spain and Turkey. "The presence of the NATO permanent naval forces in the Black Sea contributes to strengthening the collective defence measures of the allies in the region, and through the participation of Romanian military vessel in the Alliances' missions from the Pontic basin the Romanian Naval Forces develop their ability of quickly and efficiently responding to an entire spectrum of threats, including hybrid," according to the SMFN press release. According to the quoted source, during the dislodgement in the Black Sea, the SNMG-2 ships have had stops for the fighting capacities' revovery in the ports of Poti - Georgia, Constanta - Romania nad Samsun - Turkey.