GCS: 4,151 new SARS-CoV-2 cases; over 21,600 test in past 24 hours. Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - A number of 4,151 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 21,647 tests conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted source states. As of Sunday, 974,375 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 871,950 were declared cured, GCS said. As many as 6,816,552 RT-PCR tests and 642,522 rapid antigenic tests have been processed to date. In the last 24 hours, 15,980 RT-PCR tests were carried out (7,634 based on the case definition and the medical protocol and 8,346 on request) and 5,667 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 789 people were reconfirmed positively. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Matei; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]