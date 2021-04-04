Iohannis: NATO has also played an important role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic

Iohannis: NATO has also played an important role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - The North Atlantic Alliance strengthens Europe's unique and deep connection with North America, both continents united by democratic values and common security interests, and NATO has also played an important role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, reads a message sent on Sunday by President Klaus Iohannis on the occasion of NATO Day. "As every year, we celebrate NATO Day in Romania on the first Sunday of April. We also mark the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a fundamental political-military alliance for international peace, international security and prosperity, the most successful collective defence Alliance in history. NATO strengthens Europe's unique and deep connection with North America, both continents united by democratic values and common security interests. Current developments at the international level remain dynamic and unpredictable, and security challenges multiply and diversify. The Alliance's power to deal with this context is based on the solidarity of the member states in carrying out collective defence," the President underscores in his message. NATO's ability to achieve its major objective, that of defending all citizens and allied territories, is also due to the constant process of adaptation and transformation in which Romania has actively and substantially participated in recent years, adds the head of state in the message sent by Presidential Administration. According to him, NATO also played an important role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, by providing its allies with its means and tools. "Through its efforts so far, NATO has demonstrated the coherence and consistency of collective defence decisions, including through the implementation of deterrence and defence measures on the Eastern Flank, to which Romania's contribution is significant. NATO has also played an important role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, preventing the transformation of the health crisis into a security crisis. By making its means and instruments available to the allies, by showing solidarity both among the allies and in relation to its partners, NATO has once again proved its effectiveness. Romania capitalized on these new opportunities, being the first allied state to use the Strategic Airlift Capability mechanism to bring in the country essential equipment to fight the pandemic", said Klaus Iohannis. He states that Romania is deeply attached to Euro-Atlantic values and acts decisively in the spirit of consolidating the transatlantic relationship and promoting the profile and role of NATO. "NATO is constantly adapting to become a stronger and more efficient organization. Thus, the 'NATO 2030' reflection process, launched in 2020 by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, creates the premises for a more ambitious role for the Alliance in the next phase, including from the perspective of drawing up a new Strategic Concept - an initiative that Romania fully supports. Romania is deeply attached to Euro-Atlantic values and acts decisively in the spirit of strengthening the transatlantic relationship and promoting the profile and role of NATO. Our country has a significant participation on several levels to allied operations and missions, including efforts to strengthen NATO's deterrent and defence stance," the head of state said. According to the quoted source, the development and modernization of national military capabilities are crucial for the success of common allied objectives. "I will continue to support the cross-party consensus in allocating 2% of GDP to the defence sector, this funding contributing to the consolidation of NATO, including through its presence in the Black Sea region. In order to respond to new security challenges and threats, increasing resilience becomes a priority. At the same time, I believe that it is very important to continue on the path of strengthening the strategic partnership between NATO and the EU, so as to streamline coordination in order to use the outstanding potential that the two essential organizations offer to the member states and their citizens, by ensuring security and prosperity. Only united will we be stronger," President Klaus Iohannis said in his message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Catalin Matei; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

