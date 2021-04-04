MAE, on NATO Day: Romania fulfills consistently, without hesitation, its commitments of responsible ally

MAE, on NATO Day: Romania fulfills consistently, without hesitation, its commitments of responsible ally. Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the marking of NATO Day in Romania and emphasizes that in the last 17 years since accession, "our country has made sustained efforts and demonstrated the will and ability to contribute concretely and relevantly to the consolidation of NATO, the most successful political-military alliance in history, the guarantor of Euro-Atlantic security." According to a communiqué sent on Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Romania participates in allied missions and operations, in measures to strengthen deterrence and defence on the Eastern Flank, including in the Black Sea region, and hosts on its territory allied multinational structures. Thus, through its action, Romania actively contributes to the defence of the territories and citizens of all NATO member states. Also, Romania's significant and lasting contributions to the efforts to increase the resilience and to increase the defence capacities of the partners, especially those from the Eastern Neighborhood, are additional evidence that Romania fulfills its commitments consistently, without hesitation, the commitments of responsible ally, the press release reads. "On the occasion of the celebration of NATO Day in Romania, I wish to reaffirm our country 's firm commitment to collective defence and allied solidarity, as well as to a strong transatlantic relationship, including for wide cooperation between NATO and the European Union in the field of security and defence. Romania has consistently supported the collective defence efforts of all Alliance members and is actively engaged in the process of strengthening NATO's capacity to respond effectively to current and future security challenges, including through its contribution to resilience efforts, through the initiative to set up and host a Euro-Atlantic Center for Resilience. Romania also actively supports the NATO 2030 strategic reflection process coordinated by the Secretary General of NATO, a process aimed at consolidating the political dimension of the Alliance, aimed at crystallizing a vision of NATO's future and at eventually leading to drawing up a new Strategic Concept", the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, declared on this occasion, according to the mentioned release. At the same time, under the current conditions generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Romanian Foreign Ministry particularly welcomes the solidarity demonstrated at NATO level both between allies and in relation to partners, confirmed by concrete medical assistance actions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expresses its gratitude for the sustained efforts of the military staff, diplomats and all those who, through dedication and professionalism, contributed to the promotion and achievement of Romania's security interests, as well as to the consolidation of our country's role and prestige within NATO. In Romania, NATO Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of April, according to the provisions of Law 390/2004. On March 29, 2004, Romania submitted the instruments of ratification with the US State Department, the depositary of the North Atlantic Alliance Treaty, followed by the ceremony of hoisting the Romanian flag at NATO Headquarters, during the Allied ministerial meeting of April 2, 2004.