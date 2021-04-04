|
|
|
Citu: For Romania, NATO has been and continues to be main guarantor, fundamental pillar of defence
Apr 4, 2021
Citu: For Romania, NATO has been and continues to be main guarantor, fundamental pillar of defence.
Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - NATO has been and continues to be for Romania the main guarantor and the fundamental pillar of defence, reads a message of the Prime Minister Florin Citu sent on the occasion of NATO Day in Romania.
The head of the Government reminds in the message that Romania has traditionally celebrated NATO Day, for 17 years, on the first Sunday of April.
"For more than 70 years, the North Atlantic Alliance has demonstrated its ability to meet the most difficult security challenges, through its continuous adaptation, effective action and, above all, the solidarity and unity of its allies. All those were visible even in the current context of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Atlantic Alliance and its members offering support that was extended to partners as well. For Romania, NATO has been and continues to be the main guarantor and fundamental pillar of national defence and security. Romania has an active and significant contribution to Allied missions and operations, as well as a distinct and active role in shaping NATO policies and decisions, including in terms of the measures to strengthen deterrence and defence. At the same time, coherent for increasing cooperation with the Alliance's partners", the prime minister's message reads.
According to him, all these are proofs of Romania's firm and substantial commitment within NATO and contribute to shaping the profile of our country as a strong and reliable ally.
"The Romanian Government will continue to act in such a way as to maintain a significant contribution of our country to the consolidation of NATO, to collective defence efforts, including by further allocating 2% of GDP for defence, and to promoting common strategic values and objectives. "Many Happy Returns, NATO! Many Happy Returns to Romania in NATO!", the Prime Minister Florin Citu concluded in his message. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Catalina Matei, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)
[Read the article in Agerpres]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Ciuca: Romania's acceptance as NATO member - a historical milestone that enshrined integration among Western democracies
Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - The North Atlantic Alliance, together with the European Union and the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America, ensures the strongest protection that Romania has benefited in its entire history, in the face of any threat to its national security, (...)
CNCAV: 511,290 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Romania on Monday
Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - A new batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will arrive in Romania on Monday, and it will be delivered by air to the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, the National Coordinating Committee for anti-COVID-19 Vaccination (CNCAV) reported.
Transport to (...)
Coronavirus/GCS: 1,456 patients in ICU; hospitalized - 13,714
Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - A number of 13,714 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 1,456 in intensive care, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).
In total, 66,589 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home (...)
GCS: 97 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hours; 24,070 deaths since start of pandemic
Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - A number of 97 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).
According to GCS, it is about 44 men and 53 women.
Of these, 5 deaths were recorded in the age (...)
GCS: 4,151 new SARS-CoV-2 cases; over 21,600 test in past 24 hours
Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - A number of 4,151 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, with 21,647 tests conducted, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported.
These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the quoted (...)
Iohannis: NATO has also played an important role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic
Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - The North Atlantic Alliance strengthens Europe's unique and deep connection with North America, both continents united by democratic values and common security interests, and NATO has also played an important role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, reads a (...)
MAE, on NATO Day: Romania fulfills consistently, without hesitation, its commitments of responsible ally
Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the marking of NATO Day in Romania and emphasizes that in the last 17 years since accession, "our country has made sustained efforts and demonstrated the will and ability to contribute concretely and relevantly (...)
|