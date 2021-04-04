Citu: For Romania, NATO has been and continues to be main guarantor, fundamental pillar of defence



Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - NATO has been and continues to be for Romania the main guarantor and the fundamental pillar of defence, reads a message of the Prime Minister Florin Citu sent on the occasion of NATO Day in Romania. The head of the Government reminds in the message that Romania has traditionally celebrated NATO Day, for 17 years, on the first Sunday of April. "For more than 70 years, the North Atlantic Alliance has demonstrated its ability to meet the most difficult security challenges, through its continuous adaptation, effective action and, above all, the solidarity and unity of its allies. All those were visible even in the current context of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Atlantic Alliance and its members offering support that was extended to partners as well. For Romania, NATO has been and continues to be the main guarantor and fundamental pillar of national defence and security. Romania has an active and significant contribution to Allied missions and operations, as well as a distinct and active role in shaping NATO policies and decisions, including in terms of the measures to strengthen deterrence and defence. At the same time, coherent for increasing cooperation with the Alliance's partners", the prime minister's message reads. According to him, all these are proofs of Romania's firm and substantial commitment within NATO and contribute to shaping the profile of our country as a strong and reliable ally. "The Romanian Government will continue to act in such a way as to maintain a significant contribution of our country to the consolidation of NATO, to collective defence efforts, including by further allocating 2% of GDP for defence, and to promoting common strategic values and objectives. "Many Happy Returns, NATO! Many Happy Returns to Romania in NATO!", the Prime Minister Florin Citu concluded in his message. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Catalina Matei, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)