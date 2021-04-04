Coronavirus/GCS: 1,456 patients in ICU; hospitalized - 13,714

Coronavirus/GCS: 1,456 patients in ICU; hospitalized - 13,714. Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - A number of 13,714 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 1,456 in intensive care, announced the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). In total, 66,589 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 16,255 are in institutionalized isolation in Romania, GCS informs. Also, 48,346 people are in quarantine at home and 98 in institutionalized quarantine, according to GCS. In the last 24 hours, 3,423 calls were registered to the emergency number 112. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalina Matei; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]