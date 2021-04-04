GCS: 97 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hours; 24,070 deaths since start of pandemic

GCS: 97 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hours; 24,070 deaths since start of pandemic. Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - A number of 97 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). According to GCS, it is about 44 men and 53 women. Of these, 5 deaths were recorded in the age category 40-49 years, 8 deaths in the age category 50-59 years, 20 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 37 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 27 deaths in the category of over 80 years. 87 of the registered deaths were of some patients who presented comorbidities, 6 deceased patients did not present comorbidities, and for 4 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far. Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 24,070 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. At the same time, 189 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Worldwide, 2,791,055 people died by April 3. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Matei; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]