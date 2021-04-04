CNCAV: 511,290 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Romania on Monday

CNCAV: 511,290 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Romania on Monday. Bucharest, April 4 /Agerpres/ - A new batch of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will arrive in Romania on Monday, and it will be delivered by air to the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, the National Coordinating Committee for anti-COVID-19 Vaccination (CNCAV) reported. Transport to storage centers is provided by the producing company, including by land. The vaccines are transported in optimal safety conditions, in special containers, with carbonic ice and sealed foil, according to the information sent on Sunday by CNCAV. Thus, the vaccination process continues both in the centers in Bucharest and in the country, the doses being distributed as follows: Bucharest National Storage Center: 171,990 doses; Brasov Regional Storage Center: 66,690 doses; Cluj Regional Storage Center: 76,050 doses; Constanta Regional Storage Center: 58,500 doses; Craiova Regional Storage Center: 33,930 doses; Iasi Regional Storage Center: 45,630 doses; Timisoara Regional Storage Center: 58,500 doses. According to CNCAV, Romania has received up to now 2,863,439 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 2,641,069 have already been used to immunize the population. The vaccination centers will use both doses received by Romania in the current batch and in the previous ones, based on the requests sent to the National Center and the regional storage centers, through the county and Bucharest public health directorates. In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the producing company, meaning that, weekly, Romania receives the vaccine batches necessary to immunize the population, CNCAV also mentions. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Catalina Matei, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]