Romania’s COVID-19 hospitals are overwhelmed

Romania’s COVID-19 hospitals are overwhelmed. With a total of 13,714 COVID-19 patients out of whom 1,456 under intensive care, Romania's health care system reached its limits, as the local authorities were set to allow part of the hospitals to function for non-COVID-19 patients. Although the Government keeps assuring that there will be no (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]