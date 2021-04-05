Head of RO ruling coalition says Justice Ministry rushed justice laws amendments

Head of RO ruling coalition says Justice Ministry rushed justice laws amendments. Romania's reformist justice minister Stelian Ion (USL-PLUS) has not consulted the senior ruling coalition partners - National Liberal Party (PNL) - on the new justice laws before submitting the drafts to the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), PNL president Ludovic Orban announced, quoted by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]