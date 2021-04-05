Marco Sovar grabs gold medal at Cairo's Junior Fencing World Championships

Marco Sovar grabs gold medal at Cairo's Junior Fencing World Championships. Romanian athlete Marco Sovar won the gold medal in the men's sword event on Sunday at the Junior Fencing World Championships in Cairo, after defeating in the finals the South Korean Junseong Park, 15-13. The fencer legitimized at CS Dinamo was led 11-7, but managed to snap back and win, according to the website of the Romanian Fencing Federation. Sovar got past Tin Long Yim (Hong Kong) in the first round, 15-9, then won with difficulty against the Russian Ivan Typin, 15-14, in the eighth he defeated South Korean Yehun Lee (15-12), in the quarterfinals he defeated the Spaniard Asier Olangua, 15-10, and in the semifinals he emerged victorious in the dispute with the American Colby Harley, 15-10. Romania participates with a delegation of 34 athletes and 9 coaches at the 2021 edition of the World Junior Fence Championships for cadets and juniors in Cairo, Egypt, scheduled between 3 and 11 April.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]