Online Retailer evoMAG Seeks to Raise EUR2M to EUR5M Capital in 2021, CEO Says

Online Retailer evoMAG Seeks to Raise EUR2M to EUR5M Capital in 2021, CEO Says. Online retailer evoMAG, one of the main computer and electronics retailers in Romania, plans to raise EUR2 million to EUR5 million in capital this year to be able to fuel a faster paced growth than before. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]