Sales of Hand Sanitizer Surge 900% in 2020

Sales of Hand Sanitizer Surge 900% in 2020. Sales of hand sanitizer went up 900% in 2020 compared with the previous year. Romanian consumers spent some EUR7.5 million on such products last year, compared with only EUR750,000 in 2019, ZF has found from market actors. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]