EY Romania report: Renewables can accelerate the decarbonisation of the Romanian energy sector, but public initiatives must be synchronised with business intentions



EY Romania report: Renewables can accelerate the decarbonisation of the Romanian energy sector, but public initiatives must be synchronised with business intentions.

The health crisis has amplified concerns on climate change and drawn more attention towards the rise of sustainability and environmental protection across the globe. The need for decarbonization has generated changes in global strategies of governments and companies in terms of energy (...)