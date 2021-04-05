Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest, Easter 2021 Pastoral Letter: Although the time we are going through is still dominated by insecurity the Resurrection of the Lord reminds us that hope cannot die



In his Urbi et Orbi message delivered on Easter Day 2021, in the midst of a pandemic and with a Resurrection celebrated in churches without believers, Pope Francis said: “Today, the proclamation of the Church resounds throughout the world: “Jesus Christ is risen! – Truly He is risen!,” writes (...)