Retail turnover, up 1.5 pct in first two months (as unadjusted series). The volume of turnover in retail trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, as unadjusted series, by 1.5% in the first two of the current year, compared to January 1 - February 29, 2020, and it decreased by 1.9% as workday and seasonally adjusted series, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Thus, the volume of turnover in retail trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as unadjusted series, increased overall by 1.5% over the interval January 1 - February 28, 2021, Y-o-Y, due to the increase in sales of non-food products (+ 6.3%) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 1.4%). The retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 7.5%. Turnover from retail trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), as workday and seasonally adjusted series, decreased by 1.9% overall from 1 January to 28 February 2021, Y-o-Y, due to decreases in the retail trade of motor fuels in specialised stores (-7.2%) and in sales of food, beverages and tobacco (-1, 2%). Sales of non-food products increased by 8.4%.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]