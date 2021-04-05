KeysFin analysts estimate 2pct decrease in local freight turnoverThe turnover of local freight companies increased by 47pct in 2019 compared to 2015 and by 163pct compared to 2010, to 66.4 billion lei, but for 2020, KeysFin analysts estimate a decline of about 2pct, to near the level of 65 billion lei, according to a company release. The estimate... The (...)
Finance Ministry borrows 580 million lei off banksOn Monday, the Ministry of Finance borrowed 580 million lei off banks through a benchmark government bond issue of a residual maturity of 63 months, at an average yield of 2.59% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The nominal value of Monday’s issue... (...)
eMag to invest 1.5 million Euro refurbishing its head officeOnline retailer eMag will invest over 1.5 million Euro for refurbishing its head office into a collaborative space, given that 3,000 employees expressed their intention that in the following period they wish to work in a hybrid system, according to a press release sent by the company to (...)