eMAG Implements Hybrid Work System, Invests EUR1.5M in Remodeling Head Office. Online retailer eMAG has decided to permanently adopt a hybrid working system combining remote and office work for its 3,000 employees in the head office, IT hubs and customer care centers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]