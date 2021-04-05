Two new companies make their debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange this week



Mobile game developer Firebyte Games and Raiko Transilvania, the local subsidiary of Polish steel gutter producer Raiko, will float their shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market this week. They will join three other companies that were listed on AeRO this year and have brought (...)