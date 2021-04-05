eMag invests over 1.5 million Euro in refurbishing head office

eMag invests over 1.5 million Euro in refurbishing head office. Online retailer eMag will invest over 1.5 million Euro for refurbishing its head office into a collaborative space, given that 3,000 employees expressed their intention that in the following period they wish to work in a hybrid system, according to a press release sent by the company to AGERPRES, on Monday. In the context determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company carried out a series of internal studies, both quantitative and qualitative, through which it analyzed in detail what are the benefits perceived by people regarding working from home, what are the challenges and what can be improved, but also how they perceive a permanent hybrid way of working in the long term. Thus, 96% of respondents answered that during this period where they worked from home they felt more productive, while 78% said that they adapted well and very well to working exclusively from home. According to the survey, over a third (37%) of the ones questioned said that they feel connected to their team, since they have been working from home, and when they were asked about how they wish to work in the long term, most of them (97%) declared that they would like to combine work from home with working at the office. As a result of these studies, eMag decided that it will permanently switch to the hybrid way of working (New Way of Working@eMag), which will allow the over 3,000 employees from the head office, IT hubs and Customer Care centers to work how they see fit, according to the type of activity, in a hybrid way of working, from both home and the office. The eMag representatives specified that the head office refurbishing project is done with an architecture company, and talks began immediately after the idea of working from the office, just as it was until March 2020, will change. Romanian company founded in 2001, eMag became a leader in online retail in Romania, with presence in Bulgaria, Hungary and Poland.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]