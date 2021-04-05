Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 120 to 24,190

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 120 to 24,190. Another 120 Romanians, 64 men and 52 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Monday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. Of these, two deaths were recorded in the 30-39 years age category, 5 deaths in the 40-49 age category, 7 deaths in the 50-59 years age group, 41 deaths in the 60-69 years age group, 35 deaths in the 70-79 years age group and 30 deaths in the over 80 years age group. As many as 116 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had co-morbidities, and for four patients who died no co-morbidities have been reported so far. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,190 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania, along with 189 Romanian nationals abroad.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]