Citu: 5 million people to be vaccinated by end of May, in most pessimistic scenario

Citu: 5 million people to be vaccinated by end of May, in most pessimistic scenario. Prime Minister Florin Citu, declared on Monday that Romania will have the necessary vaccine doses so that, by the end of May, in the most pessimistic scenario, 5 million people will be vaccinated against COVID, and launched a call to the politicians and the representatives of the church to get involved in accelerating the vaccination campaign. "These are two very important months for us, April and May, because in these two months we will have almost 8 - 8.3 million vaccine doses that will arrive in Romania and they are very important, because it would mean that by the end of May, in the most pessimistic scenario, to have almost 5 million people vaccinated and in an optimistic scenario - 6.3 million people vaccinated. 5 million vaccinated people is an important number for us, because it represents nearly 35% of the adult population that needs to be vaccinated, and I believe, it is very important to talk about the recovery of the economy at the end of May," Florin Citu said, during a press conference at Victoria Palace. The Head of the Executive added that it is very important for local and central politicians to get involved in presenting the vaccination campaign. According to him, Romania will have the necessary doses for "vaccinating 10 million people at the end of July". "We are going faster than scheduled, but it is very important for people to vaccinate. So, if we go and get vaccinated, and that is why we must first schedule an appointment on the vaccination platform, we will be able to talk about 10 million people vaccinated. We have the doses, they are already scheduled, and we will be able to speak of 10 million people vaccinated at the end of July, which clearly shows, are 70% of adult people and then we will be able to talk about reopening the economy, almost in full," Citu said. Furthermore, the Prime Minister mentioned that he had a meeting on Monday with the representatives of the National Coordinating Committee for COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) and that they agreed that by the middle of June to reach 100,000 people vaccinated per day.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's women's sabre team wins bronze medal at 2021 Junior World Fencing Championships Romania's women's sabre team won the bronze medals on Monday at the 2021 Junior and Cadet World Fencing Championships in Cairo, after beating Turkey 45-40 in the match for third place. The team coached by Cosmin Hancianu and composed of Ilinca Pantis, Felicia Iacob, Mihaela Chitu and Maria (...)



KeysFin analysts estimate 2pct decrease in local freight turnover The turnover of local freight companies increased by 47pct in 2019 compared to 2015 and by 163pct compared to 2010, to 66.4 billion lei, but for 2020, KeysFin analysts estimate a decline of about 2pct, to near the level of 65 billion lei, according to a company release. The estimate... The (...)



Hotel Complex Alpin Resort 2020 Revenue Down 57% YoY To RON23M In 2020 Hotel complex Alpin Resort Hotel in Poiana Brasov mountain resort (Brasov County, central Romania), held by businessman Claudiu Aron, reported revenue of just RON23 million in 2020, down 57% from RON55 million in 2019, per finance ministry (...)



Finance Ministry borrows 580 million lei off banks On Monday, the Ministry of Finance borrowed 580 million lei off banks through a benchmark government bond issue of a residual maturity of 63 months, at an average yield of 2.59% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). The nominal value of Monday’s issue... (...)



eMag to invest 1.5 million Euro refurbishing its head office Online retailer eMag will invest over 1.5 million Euro for refurbishing its head office into a collaborative space, given that 3,000 employees expressed their intention that in the following period they wish to work in a hybrid system, according to a press release sent by the company to (...)



Competition Council launches investigation into suspicion of price rigging by Samsung The Competition Council (CC) has launched an investigation into the Romanian electronics and IT&C market, suspecting that Samsung has agreed with a number of retailers, such as Altex, Flanco and eMag, on selling prices of its products, according to a press release of the competition (...)



PM Citu: Measures taken work, deliver results. June 1 - the first step toward resuming normalcy Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday told a press conference that the measures taken a week ago to combat the COVID-19 pandemic are working and delivering results. “In terms of the epidemiological situation, things have stabilised. We took some steps a week ago (…) and you saw that Easter (...)

