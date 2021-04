Purcari Seeks To Distribute RON26M Dividends, At 5% Yield

Purcari Seeks To Distribute RON26M Dividends, At 5% Yield. Winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO) has summoned its shareholders on April 28 to approve, among others, the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON26 million from the accumulated profits, which, considering the share capital issued at present (20 million ordinary shares) represents a dividend of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]