MediaSind, UB's Journalism, Communication Sciences Department team up to support hiring students, graduates

MediaSind, UB's Journalism, Communication Sciences Department team up to support hiring students, graduates. The Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences (FJSC) with the University of Bucharest and the (SRJ) MediaSind trade union of Romanian journalists signed on Monday a partnership under a project called "From Student to Entrepreneur." The project aims to provide FJSC bachelor's and master's degree students of the opportunity to learn about the demands of the labour market, an increased ability to adapt to the demands of employment, the opportunity to be guided for a good labour market insertion, as well as enhancing knowledge and personal development for the entire academic community. The object of the partnership agreement is the development of activities and events designed to generate knowledge and develop professional skills in order to carry out professional and educational activities of shared interest, according to a MediSind press statement. The project is funded by the European Commission under Operational Programme Human Capital 2014-2020. The agreement was signed by Dean of the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences Antonio Momoc, and MediaSind Chairman Cristi Godinac. Godinac promised that MediaSind will get actively involved by its professionals in the main public and private media organisations, members of the MediaSind AGERPRES, MediaSind TVR, MediaSind Radio Romania and MediaSind Freelancers branches to support the integration of journalism and communication students with the media market. At the same time, through the international organisations with which it is affiliated through the FAIR-MediaSind Culture and Media Federation, the European Federation of Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists, MediaSind will organise exchanges of experience with professionals from prestigious media organisations. Leaders of the two organisations have announced that on May 3, World Press Freedom Day, they will team up with the AGERPRES National News Agency and the main partner universities in Romania to resume their ReStart Project for quality journalism. (RO - author: George Coman; editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Maria Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]