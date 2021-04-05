Competition Council starts investigation into suspicion of price rigging by Samsung

Competition Council starts investigation into suspicion of price rigging by Samsung. The Competition Council (CC) has launched an investigation into the Romanian electronics and IT&C market, suspecting that Samsung has agreed with a number of retailers, such as Altex, Flanco and eMag, on selling prices of its products, according to a press release of the competition institution, sent on Monday to AGERPRES. Thus, the Competition Council carried out unannounced inspections at the head offices of Samsung Electronics Romania, Altex Romania, Flanco Retail and Dante International (the company that owns eMag). "The inspections were carried out as part of an investigation into possible agreements and/or concerted practices for rigging sales prices within the commercial policy implemented by Samsung Electronics Romania SRL on the Romanian electronic products and IT&C market. Thus, the investigation concerns the relationship between the company Samsung Electronics Romania SRL and its partners, including Altex Romania SRL, Flanco Retail SA and Dante International SA," said the representatives of CC. The investigation was initiated based on the information received on the Competition Alerts Platform. Samsung Electronics Romania is the local subsidiary of the Samsung group, a global manufacturer and distributor of electronic and information technology products. Altex and Flanco sell a wide range of electronics and IT&C, home appliances and multimedia products online and through national store chains. Dante manages the online platform eMAG.ro, through which it sells a wide range of products, IT equipment and components, electronics, household appliances etc. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]