Firebyte Games Debuts On Bucharest Stock Exchange AeRO Market On April 6. Mobile game developer Firebyte Games will start trading its shares on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday (April 6) under the ticker symbol FRB. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]