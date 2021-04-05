GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count up by 3,611 on 14,000-plus tests run in past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count up by 3,611 on 14,000-plus tests run in past 24 hours. Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 3,611 in the last 24 hours following more than 14,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there were 977,986 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]