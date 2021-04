Hotel Complex Alpin Resort 2020 Revenue Down 57% YoY To RON23M In 2020

Hotel Complex Alpin Resort 2020 Revenue Down 57% YoY To RON23M In 2020. Hotel complex Alpin Resort Hotel in Poiana Brasov mountain resort (Brasov County, central Romania), held by businessman Claudiu Aron, reported revenue of just RON23 million in 2020, down 57% from RON55 million in 2019, per finance ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]