April 5, 2021

Romania's women's sabre team wins bronze medal at 2021 Junior World Fencing Championships
Romania's women's sabre team wins bronze medal at 2021 Junior World Fencing Championships.

Romania's women's sabre team won the bronze medals on Monday at the 2021 Junior and Cadet World Fencing Championships in Cairo, after beating Turkey 45-40 in the match for third place. The team coached by Cosmin Hancianu and composed of Ilinca Pantis, Felicia Iacob, Mihaela Chitu and Maria Matei led most of the time, with Turkey only being once in the lead (20-18). Romania got a difficult victory in the second round, 45-44 versus Uzbekistan after Ilinca Pantis tipped the balance at the last relay (from 38-40). Romania was led in this match with 20-11, 25-18 and 30-24. In the quarterfinals, Romania won more clearly against France, 45-39, but lost incredibly the semifinal with the United States team, 42-45, after 30-23. In the men's team, the Romanian sabre team (Rares Ailinca, Mihnea Enache, Cosmin Stan, Alexandru Zmau), coached by Ciprian Galatianu, was defeated in the second round by South Korea, 45-36. In the tournament for places 9-16, Romania defeated Jordan 45-42, then they beat Turkey, 45-32, in the duel for positions 9-12, and in the match for places 9-10 they defeated Spain, 45 -37. The medal obtained by the junior sabre team is the second of Romania at the Junior and Cadet World Championships, after the gold one won by Marco Sovar, on Sunday, in the men's individual cadet event. Romania participates with a delegation of 34 athletes and 9 coaches in the 2021 edition of the World Fencing Championships for cadets and juniors in Cairo (Egypt), scheduled between April 3 and 11. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, EN - author; Cristina Zaharia)

