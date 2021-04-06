 
CTP to expand logistic project north of Bucharest after buying more land
Real estate developer CTP, the largest owner of warehouses in Romania, will almost double the size of the logistics project it is developing in Stefanestii de Jos, north of Bucharest, after purchasing an adjacent 17.9-hectare plot of land, Profit.ro reported. The sellers were two businessmen, (...)

Enel X Romania To Install Fast Recharging Stations For Electric Cars Within NEPI Shopping Centers In Romania Enel X Romania, part of Enel X, the division of advanced energy services of Enel Group, is going to install 25 fast recharging stations for electric vehicles within several shopping centers in Romania, which are included in the portfolio of NEPI Rockcastle, the largest real estate investor in (...)

From 2010 to 2020 - this time the bank is the good guy

President Iohannis on Romani Day: A tolerant and open society must reject racism, xenophobia A tolerant and open society is based not only on the development projects undertaken, but also on the ability to reject hate speech and to condemn firmly any instance of racism or xenophobia, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday in a message to International Romani Day celebrated on April (...)

Watch: Two lynx play in the snow in Romanian national park A short video shared on Facebook by the Romanian Ministry of Environment shows two lynx playing in the snow in Piatra Craiului National Park. A monitoring camera installed in the area by the park’s rangers captured the images. “Two gorgeous lynx hidden somewhere in the depths of the forest are (...)

Deprived people in Romania to be issued hot meal tickets under bill passed by Chamber The Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday passed a bill approving Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 115/2020, which provides for the issuing of digital social vouchers of 180 lei per month for hot meals to people over 75 years of age whose income is at the level of social allowance and to the homeless, with (...)

Romania remains the EU's largest sunflower producer Romania remains the largest producer of sunflower in the European Union. In 2020, the country ranked first in the EU both in terms of production and cultivated area, according to provisional data from the National Statistics Institute (INS), quoted by local Agerpres. Last year, Romania’s total (...)

WHO Regional Director for Europe, decorated by President Iohannis The regional director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Bureau for Europe, Dr. Hans Kluge, was decorated on Wednesday with the National Order "For Merit" in the rank of Commander by President Klaus Iohannis. "I am confident that, through personal example, you will support (...)

 


