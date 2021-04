Romanian manager takes over McDonalds franchise in Austria

Romanian manager takes over McDonalds franchise in Austria. Romanian manager Daniel Boaje, who headed McDonald's Romania for almost a decade, will take over the franchise of ten McDonald's restaurants in Austria from Dietmar Kuhn, Ziarul Financiar reported. Boaje received EUR 12 million last year for his 10% stake in McDonald's Romania as he left the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]