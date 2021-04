RO Govt. to spend another EUR 20 mln for closing down mines

RO Govt. to spend another EUR 20 mln for closing down mines. Romania's Government will disburse another RON 97 million (EUR 20 mln) of state aid to the coal and power complex CE Hunedoara, currently under insolvency. The company will use the money to finance the closure of two coal mines: Lonea and Lupeni, News.ro reported. The state aid is part of a